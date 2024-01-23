OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 25
Auditorium construction begins at Coconino High School

Originally Published: January 23, 2024 7:55 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board approved a construction contract with CORE Construction in the amount of $3,075,447 for the new miniauditorium and renovation project at Coconino High School during its Dec. 12 regular meeting.

Construction is now underway and it is expected to be completed by Fall 2024. The project is primarily funded with the 2018 and 2022 bond dollars, with additional district funds coming from Medicaid, Capital, and Adjacent Ways.

In October 2022, the governing board approved the architectural and engineering services of the DLR Group for the renovation of the Coconino High School miniauditorium and site upgrades to enhance safety, accessibility, and functionality for programs.

Information provided by FUSD

