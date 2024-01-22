Hopi High School boys remain undefeated in 2A North; 14-1 in 1A Conference

POLACCA, Ariz. — It’s been a superb season for Rick Baker’s Hopi High School boys basketball team.

The Bruins are undefeated, with a 9-0 record in the 2A North Region. Overall, they’ve compiled a 14-1 record and are play-off bound.

Last week, the team defeated two regional opponents. Many Farms was the first to fall to the Bruins Jan. 16. Hopi rolled over the Lobos, 90-34.

Their next regional contest was at home against Ganado, Jan. 18, where the team won a hard-fought game, coming out on top 55-52.

In their final game of the week Jan. 20, the team faced St. Johns, beating the team in a high scoring game 92-71.

The Bruins have three regional games left before the play-offs start Jan. 31. Next up is No. 2 in the 2A North Round Valley, whose lone regional loss of the season is to the Bruins. The Bruins will host the Elks Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

The Pinon Eagles will host the Bruins Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Their final regular season game is at home against the Valley Pirates Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

It’s been a tough season for the Hopi Lady Bruins. Currently, they’re fifth in the 2A North Region, with a 3-6 regional record, and a 4-11 overall record.

Last week, they put three more in the loss column, with two of those being regional losses. Many Farms was first last week. On Jan. 16, the Lobos defeated the Lady Bruins, 45-36, at Hopi. The non-regional contest with Ganado was next. The Hornets easily bested Hopi, 72-43. The Lady Bruins final game of the week with with St. Johns, which cruised to a 57-23 victory.

The final week of the regular season holds three games for the Hopi team. Round Valley is first on the slate, with a home game for the Lady Bruins on Jan. 23. Pinon is next, on the road, Jan. 25. Their last regular season game is Jan. 27, at home against the Valley Pirates. All games have a start time of 6 p.m.