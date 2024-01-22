Around the Rez: Jan. 24

Tuba City Child Find Jan. 24

Visit the Tuba City Library Jan. 24 to get your little one screened from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The organization will have developmental specialists to screen children and help connect to resources. Every child, from birtth to five years old, who completes all screenings will receive a gift. For more information contact Amanda Williams at (928) 871-6388.

Exploring Cervical Cancer seminar Jan. 25

Join us for a discussion with Dr. Stephanie Melkonian and Melissa Jim, Epidemiologists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for an overview of cervical cancer data in AI/AN communities and learn how to explore this data through CDC tools and resources. 11 a.m. AZ time. Get info and register at americanindiancancer.org.

Humor Healing with James June Jan.27

Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff is holding a free talk with Navajo/Hopi comedian James June and Navajo recording artist and motivational speaker Talibah Begay. At NAU's Ardrey Auditorium. Show begins at 1 p.m., Meet & Greet 2:45-3 p.m.

Learn Diné Bizaad in January

Free online classes continue Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. Classes are led by elders. Register for the event at bit.ly/dinebzd.

Many Farms Ke'nijeeh

Many Farms Chapter House is offering the Navajo Shoe Game every Friday in January at 6 p.m. Concession vendors are welcome, refreshments are provided. This is an alcohol-free event.

Hopi craft fair Feb. 2

Hopi Substance Abuse Prevention Center is hosting a Craft Fundraiser Feb. 2 at 1/4 West Highway 2, Milepost 47, Kykotsmovi. Drinks and food for sale. Sign up for booths fast as space is limited. Call (928) 734-0300 to reserve a space. Bring own tables and chairs, $10 per booth.

Indigenous Spirit Day Feb. 10

Northern Arizona University invites middle and high school students to discover how NAU honors cultures through academic and personal development. Learn about the Office of Indigenous Student Success, scholarships and financial aid, and balancing culture with education. Experience what NAU Athletics has to offer by attending the NAU Vs. Montana State basketball game. Register at https://indigenous-spirit-day.eventbrite.com

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center are every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.