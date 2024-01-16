OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Jan. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Warrants issued for missing Joseph City teen

Jarret Brooks has been missing since July 2023 from Joseph City. (Photo/Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

Jarret Brooks has been missing since July 2023 from Joseph City. (Photo/Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: January 16, 2024 11:17 a.m.

JOSEPH CITY, Ariz. — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office announced Jan. 3 that it had carried out multiple search warrants as part of its ongoing investigation into the disappearance of 17-year-old Jarrett Brooks who went missing in Joseph City in July 2023.

Chief Deputy Brian Swanty, in an interview with The Arizona Republic, said the search warrants were executed at Brooks’ residence in Joseph City Aug. 3, and again on Jan. 3. Additionally, another search warrant was executed in Phoenix as part of the comprehensive investigation.

“The outcome of the search warrant served on Jan. 3, is not known as of yet. At this point, we still do not have an indication on the current status or whereabouts of Jarrett Brooks.”

The department has pursued hundreds of tips and leads, no credible information has emerged regarding the missing teenager.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas