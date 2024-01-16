Warrants issued for missing Joseph City teen

JOSEPH CITY, Ariz. — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office announced Jan. 3 that it had carried out multiple search warrants as part of its ongoing investigation into the disappearance of 17-year-old Jarrett Brooks who went missing in Joseph City in July 2023.

Chief Deputy Brian Swanty, in an interview with The Arizona Republic, said the search warrants were executed at Brooks’ residence in Joseph City Aug. 3, and again on Jan. 3. Additionally, another search warrant was executed in Phoenix as part of the comprehensive investigation.

“The outcome of the search warrant served on Jan. 3, is not known as of yet. At this point, we still do not have an indication on the current status or whereabouts of Jarrett Brooks.”

The department has pursued hundreds of tips and leads, no credible information has emerged regarding the missing teenager.