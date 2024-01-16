OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Jan. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Rock Point looking up after losing players

Rock Point Lady Cougars in action in an earlier game this season against Williams’ Vikings. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

Rock Point Lady Cougars in action in an earlier game this season against Williams’ Vikings. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: January 16, 2024 11:38 a.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, January 16, 2024 11:38 AM

ROCK POINT, Ariz. — Injuries can be the bane of a coaches existence. Just ask Andrew Reed, head coach for the Rock Point High School Girls Basketball team.

Reed recently lost his tallest player, a 6-foot post player, and one of his guards, to injuries. Both players are out for the rest of the season.

Despite the two losses, Rock Point is playoff bound with a 2-1, 1A North Region record, and a 9-5 overall mark, which has them in second place in their region.

“I think we’ll be all right,” Reed said. “I moved one of my junior varsity guards up to varsity, and she’s really stepped up for us.”

photo

Rock Point Lady Cougars in action in an earlier game this season against Williams’ Vikings. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

The most recent loss was to St. Michael, who defeated the Lady Cougars, 45-37, on the road Jan. 13.

“Turnovers were what got us,” Reed said. “They outshot us. Their game is an outside game, and all of their starters can hit 3s. We’re going to change up our defense from a 3-2, to a 2-3, or a 1-3-1, and possibly man-to-man. And, we’re going to make them run.”

Conditioning is a huge part of Reed’s program, and even with only seven players left, he’s not concerned.

Next up for Reed’s squad, is a rematch, at home with St. Michael Jan. 18, in Rock Point.

Their last two regular games in the season, are home games. The first is with Red Mesa Jan. 20 and the second is against Basis Flagstaff Jan. 27.

All three games will start at 5:30 p.m. in Rock Point.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas