Rock Point looking up after losing players

ROCK POINT, Ariz. — Injuries can be the bane of a coaches existence. Just ask Andrew Reed, head coach for the Rock Point High School Girls Basketball team.

Reed recently lost his tallest player, a 6-foot post player, and one of his guards, to injuries. Both players are out for the rest of the season.

Despite the two losses, Rock Point is playoff bound with a 2-1, 1A North Region record, and a 9-5 overall mark, which has them in second place in their region.

“I think we’ll be all right,” Reed said. “I moved one of my junior varsity guards up to varsity, and she’s really stepped up for us.”

The most recent loss was to St. Michael, who defeated the Lady Cougars, 45-37, on the road Jan. 13.

“Turnovers were what got us,” Reed said. “They outshot us. Their game is an outside game, and all of their starters can hit 3s. We’re going to change up our defense from a 3-2, to a 2-3, or a 1-3-1, and possibly man-to-man. And, we’re going to make them run.”

Conditioning is a huge part of Reed’s program, and even with only seven players left, he’s not concerned.

Next up for Reed’s squad, is a rematch, at home with St. Michael Jan. 18, in Rock Point.

Their last two regular games in the season, are home games. The first is with Red Mesa Jan. 20 and the second is against Basis Flagstaff Jan. 27.

All three games will start at 5:30 p.m. in Rock Point.