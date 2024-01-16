Red Mesa Redskins 3rd place in region

With two weeks left in the regular season, the Red Mesa Lady Redskins are solidly in third place in the 1A North Region girls basketball standings. Their record is 8-5 overall, and 1-2 in the region.

In action Jan. 10, Red Mesa faced St. Michael at home. The visitors handed Red Mesa a 36-57 loss, in a decisive victory. They then attended the Rehoboth Girls Invitational Tournament, Jan. 11-13. No scores are available as of press time.

They’ll face their toughest opponents in two of their three regular season final games.

On Jan. 16, they’ll host the regional leader, St. Michaels, who is undefeated in the 1A North. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 they will host Basis Flagstaff, which hasn’t won a regional matchup this season. Game time is 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20, they travel to Rock Point, the play the 1A North No.2 Lady Cougars. The game is set to start at 5:30 p.m.