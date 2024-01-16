President Nygren delivers state of the Navajo Nation speech

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren recognized the first year of his presidency by delivering the first-ever People’s State of the Nation address Jan. 9.

“I remember what I said on Jan. 10, 2023, when I accepted this huge responsibility as the President of the Navajo Nation to faithfully execute the Office of the President, and to do so in the best of my ability to preserve, protect and defend the laws of the Navajo Nation Government, and to advance the interests of the Navajo people,” Nygren said.

Hundreds of elders, children and families filled Nakai Hall to hear the presidents speak about his accomplishments, challenges and plans for the future.

Nygren recognized the accomplishments of the Nation’s youth including Tohatchi High School volleyball and basketball teams, two Tohatchi football players who will be playing in the All Dream All-American Bowl in Arlington, 45 students from the Navajo Preparatory Government Class and Cross Country Team, royalties and 2023 Indian National Finals Rodeo Champion, Hiyo Yazzie.

He also recognized 10 long serving employees of the Navajo Nation with one employee achieving over 46 years of loyal and dedicated service.

Over 1,500 people attended the event at Nakai Hall, and over 500 people viewed the speech online.

Nygren delivered his initiatives for the Navajo Nation in 2024 which included focusing on housing, public safety, Missing and Murdered Relatives, and customer service training for Navajo tribal employees.

Nygren also signed his first Executive Order of his second year in office to overhaul the tribe’s hiring process to mitigate the numerous vacant positions.

The current employment application process is unnecessarily complex and difficult for applicants and hiring managers to navigate, Nygren said.

Nygren also acknowledged the Navajo Nation Council and judicial branch for their partnership and collaboration over the last year.

“An effective Nation is dependent on a harmonious three branch government. One branch makes the laws, one executes the laws, and one interprets the law. If one branch fails, we all fail,” Nygren said.

Nygren thanked his wife, his cabinet and staff, Navajo Nation employees and enterprises, Navajo emergency serves and other divisions within the Nation.

“We all have the responsibility to leave this Nation better than how it was when we showed up,” Nygren said. “Let’s stay focused on the challenges ahead, let’s stay focused on the needs our people, our relatives, our Navajo Nation.”

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President.