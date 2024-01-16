Judy Martinez named publisher

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Judy Martinez was promoted to publisher of the Williams-Grand Canyon News and the Navajo-Hopi Observer effective Jan. 1.

Martinez has worked for Western News & Info, the newspapers parent company, since December 2018, starting as the business manager for the Williams-Grand Canyon News and the Navajo-Hopi Observer. In 2021, she was promoted to General Manager.

Martinez is responsible for managing the daily newspaper operations for both papers, including budgets and optimizing expenses. She oversees operations for publication of tour guides, magazines, maps and all other special publications produced by the newspapers.

"I am honored to be named publisher but know it is our team here that plays a crucial role in the success of our weekly papers and all of our other publications," Martinez said. "I am proud to be a part of this great team and even prouder of our accomplishments."

Martinez is originally from Phoenix but her family moved to Williams in 1970. Martinez grew up in Williams and graduated from Williams High School. She attended Yavapai Community College. Most of her family and her in-laws live in Williams and Flagstaff.

Before working in the newspaper business, Martinez worked in a variety of office settings from government to banking, medical and construction.

When not working, she enjoys camping, taking road trips, reading and caring for her dogs.

"I am grateful to Western News&Info, Inc. for trusting in my abilities to be the publisher of Williams-Grand Canyon News and the Navajo-Hopi Observer," Martinez said. "Thank you for your continued support of our papers and publications."