Council advocates for Navajo Nation at Indian Nations and Tribes Day

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Members of the Navajo Nation Council and Speaker Crystalyne Curley met with Governors Katie Hobbs, Attorney General Kris Mayes and Arizona legislators at the Arizona State Capitol during the 29th Annual Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day Jan. 10.

“There is a lot at risk, but also a lot of opportunities for Arizona’s tribes and that’s why it’s so important that our voices are heard by state legislators, agencies, and the Governor,” Curley said. “Many of the issues that we brought to the state capitol are challenges that the Navajo Nation and other tribes have faced for many years.”

The state of Arizona faces a major budget deficit that will require state legislators to make difficult decisions when it comes to funding programs such as the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program, also known as the school voucher program that was originally intended to provide financial assistance to parents for charter, private or home schooling.

During discussions with state legislators, council members explained how this program does not benefit Navajo students on the reservation due to low numbers of charter and private schools. Navajo leadership expressed concerns over the growing cost of the program relative to relative to needed investments in the state public education system on the Navajo Nation.

On Jan. 9, members of the 25th Navajo Nation Council also met with Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs regarding her plans to address fraudulent sober living homes. Hobbs said she plans to introduce a bill that will increase fines, standardize inspections,and address licensing requirements for sober living homes.

“Our legislative council is currently working on these bills,” Governor Hobbs said. “In terms of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), changes need to be made to close the loopholes in licensing.”

Once the bill language is finalized, Hobbs said she will ask the Navajo Nation and other tribes to review the plan.

Council members also addressed longstanding problems caused by dual taxation, which hinders economic progress for the Navajo Nation and other tribal nations. Businesses on the Navajo Nation must pay both state and tribal taxes which adversely impacts economic growth.

Due to the closure of the Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta Mine, transaction privilege tax funding (TPT) has also decreased for Diné College and Navajo Technical University (NTU).

Council Delegate Carl R. Slater (Tsaile/Wheatfields, Lukachukai, Round Rock, Tséch’izhí, Rock Point) offered several options to create tax parity and establish more economic competitiveness for businesses to set up shop on Navajo.

In meeting with the Arizona House Speaker, Senate President, House Majority Whip, and House Minority Leader, Council Delegates spoke in support of funding for infrastructure projects, education initiatives, increased support for veterans, and protection of elder service programs.