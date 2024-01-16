OFFERS
Coconino High School junior receives Adventure Advocate Award

Elena Klopfenstein was the recipient of the Adventure Advocate Award from Grand Canyon Trust. (Photos/Flagstaff Unified School District)



Originally Published: January 16, 2024 12:13 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Elena Klopfenstein, a junior at Coconino High School was recognized for her work with the Grand Canyon Trust’s Rising Leaders Program during an annual Appreciation Celebration Nov. 9 in Flagstaff.

For her efforts, Klopfenstein was awarded the Adventure Advocate Award by the Grand Canyon Regional lntertribal Intergenerational Stewardship Expedition (RIISE). The RIISE program is a cultural river trip geared towards the native youth community.

photo

Danya Gorel and Audrey Kruse, staff members with Rising Leaders, both mentioned Klopfenstein’s demeanor of being inclusive, engaging and dynamic, along with having an overarching excitement about life with RIISE, which made her a stand-out participant.

Klopfenstein explained she is part of the Rising Leaders Advisory Council with the Grand Canyon Trust, which is a program that provides youth the opportunity to develop skills in professionalism, advocacy and leadership in order to contribute to the creation of a better and sustainable future for the Colorado Plateau.

photo

“I’d love to thank RIISE, as well as the Grand Canyon Trust for all the work they do,” Klopfenstein said. “I am honored to receive the Adventure Advocate Award. I’ll definitely be on the RIISE river trip again this summer.”

