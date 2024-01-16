Around the Rez: Jan. 17

Navajo Shoe Game Series

This NACA series includes three different sessions each presented by Talibah Begay, with two educational Zoom meetings: Jan. 11 and Jan. 18, 5:30-7 p.m., to learn more about songs, stories and rules that can be used in the in-person Késhjéé event on Feb. 2 at Flagstaff Bordertown Dormitory. Register online at rultraining.nacainc.org/naca-keshjee/e. For more information, contact Amber Arviso at aarviso@nacainc.org.

Tuba City Child Find Jan. 24

Come visit the Tuba City Library and get your little one screened Jan. 24, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. We will have developmental specialists to screen your child and help connect you to resources. Every child who completes all screenings will receive a gift. For ages 0-5 years. For more information contact Amanda Williams at (928) 871-6388.

Learn Diné Bizaad in January

Free online classes Jan. 12, 19 and 27 at 7 p.m. Classes led by elders. Register at bit.ly/dinebzd.

Many Farms Ke'nijeeh

Many Farms Chapter House is offering the Navajo Shoe Game every Friday in January at 6 p.m. Concession vendors are welcome, refreshments are provided. This is an alcohol-free event.

Hopi craft fair Feb. 2

Hopi Substance Abuse Prevention Center is hosting a Craft Fundraiser Feb. 2 at 1/4 West higway 2, Milepost 47, Kykotsmovi. Drinks and food for sale. Sign up for booths fast as space is limited. Call (928) 734-0300 to reserve a space. Bring own tables and chairs, $10 per booth.

Indigenous Spirit Day Feb. 10

Northern Arizona University invites middle and high school students to discover how NAU honors cultures through academic and personal development. Learn about the Office of Indigenous Student Success, scholarships and financial aid, and balancing culture with education. Experience what NAU Athletics has to offer by attending the NAU Vs. Montana State basketball game. Register at https://indigenous-spirit-day.eventbrite.com

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center are every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.

