Wed, Jan. 17
Arizona governor wants to overhaul school vouchers

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren met with Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Sept. 19 (Photo/OOPO)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 16, 2024 11:09 a.m.

PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has proposed requiring students to attend public school for 100 days before becoming eligible for a voucher program in a move designed to rein in the skyrocketing costs and reduce the number of participants.

The proposal is a key feature of a budget her office unveiled Jan. 12 as the state faces financial challenges.

Doing away next year with school tuition organizations that funnel tax credits to students for private school tuition could be another money-saving measure, to the tune of $185 million, Hobbs' office estimated.

The voucher program lets parents use public money for private-school tuition and other education costs. It started in 2011 as a small program for disabled children but repeatedly was expanded over the next decade until all students became eligible in 2022. More than 73,000 students currently participate in the program. Critics say the expansion is a drain on the state’s coffers and is subsidizing private school tuition, while backers say the expansion lets parents choose the best school for their children.

Hobbs’ office says the program would cost $822 million and have an additional 9,400 students next year if it’s not overhauled.

