OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Sun, Jan. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Leupp school bus driver arrested for sexual exploitation of minor

Adobe stock

Adobe stock

Originally Published: January 12, 2024 8:56 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) employee on allegations of luring a minor for sexual exploitation via social media, according to a press release from the school district.

Jason Curley was arrested Jan. 5 and booked into the Coconino County Jail. Curley is a bus driver for FUSD for the 810 route to/from Leupp, serving Summit High School, Flagstaff High School, Sinagua Middle School, Coconino High School and Mount Elden Middle School.

“FUSD values the trust families place in our staff daily when sending students to school, and I understand this matter may have impacted that trust,” said FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca. “Having open and honest conversations with your children at home about their well-being in school and surroundings is important. It is essential to empower your children to communicate their feelings, concerns, and questions.”

The investigation is still active. Reach out to AZDPS with any details.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas