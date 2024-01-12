Leupp school bus driver arrested for sexual exploitation of minor

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) employee on allegations of luring a minor for sexual exploitation via social media, according to a press release from the school district.

Jason Curley was arrested Jan. 5 and booked into the Coconino County Jail. Curley is a bus driver for FUSD for the 810 route to/from Leupp, serving Summit High School, Flagstaff High School, Sinagua Middle School, Coconino High School and Mount Elden Middle School.

“FUSD values the trust families place in our staff daily when sending students to school, and I understand this matter may have impacted that trust,” said FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca. “Having open and honest conversations with your children at home about their well-being in school and surroundings is important. It is essential to empower your children to communicate their feelings, concerns, and questions.”

The investigation is still active. Reach out to AZDPS with any details.