Sun, Jan. 14
Attempted bank robbery in Winslow Jan. 8

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: January 12, 2024 12:43 a.m.

Winslow Police reported an attempted bank robbery Jan. 8 at the BMO Harris bank, 300 N. Williamson Avenue.

A masked individual allegedly approached a teller station, displayed a small pepper spray canister and asked the teller for money. When the request was not met, the individual sprayed the pepper spray and fled the bank on foot.

Police arrived at 2:04 p.m. They could not determine whether the suspect continued on foot or had a vehicle.

Bank security images show the suspect. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the suspect’s identity or the incident, call (928) 289-2431.

