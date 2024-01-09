Nygren signs $6.2 million deal to bring E911 to Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren signed a $6.2 million contract with MTM Solutions of Farmington, N.M., to bring E911 digital communication to the Navajo Nation Jan. 4 in Window Rock.

The system uses NextGen 911 technology, a digital internet protocol that replaces analog 911 that has been in place for years and sends Navajo 911 emergency calls to border towns.

“I’m excited for this,” the Nygren told Keri Schrock, CEO of MTM Solutions, and Michael Anderson, executive director of the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety. “I know that this is going to help a lot of our families, not only just public safety; it’s going to help everybody across the Nation. So I just want to say thank you.”

The move will make the Navajo Nation the first Native American tribal entity to have a consolidated primary public safety answering point with NextGen911, Schrock said.

“So we’re leapfrogging over enhanced 911 and we’re going to NextGen911 which is routed by geospatial data,” she said. “Instead of hitting towers and trying to figure out where they’re standing, they take the data off of your cell phone. It’s real time data and it is all due, in part, because of the technology, infrastructure, broadband and fiber outlay.”

Schrock said program is feasible on the Navajo Nation because of the lcoation of fiber optics.

“I know with your initiatives there’s more projects coming, and so that just sets you guys apart,” she told Nygren. “I applaud you for the work you’re doing.”

Nygren said it is not difficult to see the value of this enhanced technology.

“I know we need reliable access for our police officers to have emergency access to telecommunications and that’s what this is going to help get done, along with rural addressing,” he said.

Nygren commended Anderson and Navajo Police Chief Darryl Noon for taking on the challenge to get the E911 system in place.

“I’m glad you’re taking this step,” he said. “It’s an honor to be able to sign this contract today. Once it’s signed, let’s make sure it just doesn’t sit in this office. Let’s get it down to the controller’s office and get things processed and pushed out the door. That’s my commitment to you all.”

Noon said there are stories of officers driving into remote areas in search of a house with few landmarks to go by. He said he remembers the first time five years ago when he actually witnessed a tribal ambulance getting Navajo-style directions to a house.

“It’s just like you described,” he said. “You turn left at the fork in the road. You look for the tree that’s shaped like a Y. The next house after that tree has a pink roof. That’s where you need to go.”

“That’s when it became a reality for me,” Noon said. “I heard all the stories but actually hearing it on the radio was what it took.”

Now, with improved digital technology and the right leader in place, he said, Navajo citizens in emergencies will now have quicker response times so that police, fire, ambulance services can pinpoint their exact locations.

Soon to follow, he said, will be various delivery services like FedEx, UPS, Amazon and others that now can’t find residences without street signs or home numbers.

“We started with the police dispatchers at $13 an hour,” Redhorse said. “Now, because of this project, we now classify 911 operators at $25 an hour. So you are building up the skill set capacity of not only individuals within our communities but you’re creating that benchmark that equates to a higher standard just by the signature on that contract. You’re elevating the livelihood of many of our committee members, seven distinct dispatch centers, employed with eight individuals in each individual site. That’s the scale that you’re now affecting.”

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President.