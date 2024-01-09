Hopi High School Lady Bruins basketball defeats Pinon

FIRST MESA, Ariz. —The week started well for the Hopi Lady Bruins basketball team. On Jan. 4, the team faced Pinon. At the half they were down 26-17. They switched their defense to a full court, man-to-man press, with effective results, and posted a 48-45 win.

"This is the girls first year with a new program," said first-year head coach Juwan Nuvayokva. "They're coming together real well, and I'm seeing a lot of progress."

Naomi Sauskie led Hopi, scoring with 18 points. Naba Nuvayokva added nine, and Lita Castillo had seven points and seven assists for the Lady Bruins.

"One of the things we need to figure out is who is going to be the point guard," Nuvayoka said. "It's a matter of who has the best skill set and wants the position. We're still struggling with that."

On Sat., they traveled to Sanders, and took on Valley High School. At the half, they were up by 10. In the third quarter, things fell apart when two of their starters were injured, and were unable to return to the game.

"Our defense totally fell apart," Nuvayoka said. "It's tough when you lose two starters to injuries. I expect both of them to be back this week"

From a 10-point lead, the Lady Bruins wound up with a tough, 46-62 loss.

Sauskie again led the scoring with 19 points for Hopi. Several of her points were on steals, and she scored several of her points on lay ups.

Next up for the Lady Bruins is a non-regional road game with Tuba City, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.