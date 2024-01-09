OFFERS
Hopi boys ranked first in 2A North

Jarrius Lomayeste hits a short jumper earlier in the year. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: January 9, 2024 7 a.m.

FIRST MESA, Ariz. — If the first week of 2024 is any indication, the Hopi High School boys basketball team is on track for a spectacular season. The undefeated Bruins (5-0 in the 2A North Region, 9-0 overall) are the top-ranked team in the 2A North standings.

Most recently, they handed Pinon and Valley marks in the loss columns last week. The week started Jan. 4, when the Bruins hosted the Pinon Eagles. The Bruins easily defeated the Eagles, 78-35, in the regional matchup.

On Jan. 6 they traveled to Sanders, to take on the Valley Pirates.

“The first three quarters we played well,” Hopi Coach Rick Baker said. The rest of the game wasn’t good, but we did get the win.”

Baker praised the play of shooting guard, Deontae Riley.

“Deontae’s very quick, and gets us lots of steals, which he turns into layups,” Baker said. “We get a lot of points from those steals.”

On Jan. 11, the Hopi team travels to Tuba City, for a non-regional game. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The team then travels to No. 2 ranked Round Valley. Game time is 5 p.m. in the Round Valley Dome.

