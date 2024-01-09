Behavioral health care scholarships available at Northland Pioneer

PHOENIX — The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) has partnered with Northland Pioneer College to offer scholarship and tuition assistance programs for students who are pursuing health care careers in behavioral health and long-term health care services.

This initiative aims to increase the number of individuals who join or continue employment in the workforce to pursue health care careers and address behavioral health workforce shortages in rural Arizona. Online programs are available to students just starting their careers and to those currently employed in order to continue their education.

Scholarship opportunities totaling nearly $400,000 will allow students to complete program requirements with little out-of-pocket cost. In exchange for tuition assistance, students are required to serve in the behavioral health field for a minimum of two years or a period that equals the completed program length.

House Bill 2691, passed and signed during the 2023 legislative session, allocated approximately $9 million in American Rescue Act funds to Arizona community colleges through Sept. 30, 2024, with another $4.5 million possible, pending further legislative action.

Visit Northland Pioneer College’s website to review eligibility requirements and apply.

Information provided by AHCCS.