Tohono O’Odham Community College free for Native Americans; applications due Jan. 12

Originally Published: January 8, 2024 5:16 p.m.

Tohono O’Odham Community College offers free tuition for all Native Americans. Students must provide proof of tribal enrollment to be eligible for free tuition. Non-native students can enroll at the lowest tuition rate of $34.25 per credit hour. All students enrolled will have their books and fees paid for by federal funds. the 2024 spring semester admissions deadline is Jan. 12. Apply at tocc.edu. Have questions? Call (520) 479-2305 or email admissions @tocc.edu.

