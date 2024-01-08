Around the Rez: Jan. 10

Navajo Shoe Game Series

This NACA series includes three different sessions each presented by Talibah Begay, with two educational Zoom meetings: Jan. 11 and Jan. 18, 5:30-7 p.m., to learn more about songs, stories and rules that can be used in the in-person Késhjéé event on Feb. 2 at Flagstaff Bordertown Dormitory. Register online at rultraining.nacainc.org/naca-keshjee/e. For more information, contact Amber Arviso at aarviso@nacainc.org.

Northland Pioneer College High School Equivalency

Northland Pioneer College is offering an orientation about obtaining high school equivaleny certificates Jan. 10-11 and Feb. 23. Visit npc.edu/ccp or call (928) 289-6536.

Wilderness First Aid

Navajo Yes is offering a Wilderness First Aid class in Monument Valley with instructor Paulson Bronston Jan. 17-18. More information is available at chuskaman@yahoo.com.

Learn Diné Bizaad in January

Free online classes Jan 12, 19 and 27 at 7 p.m. Classes led by elders. Register at bit.ly/dinebzd.

Many Farms Ke'nijeeh

Many Farms Chapter House is offering the Navajo Shoe Game every Friday in January at 6 p.m.Concession vendors are welcome, refreshments are provided. This is an alcohol-free event.

Tuba City Police Fair Jan. 12

Hiring for police, recruitment, NDPS, dispatcher, drivers. Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. for the Tuba City Police Department and Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. for the Shiprock Police Department. If you have any questions, contact Morgan at (928) 380-6110.

Parker Project clinic Jan. 13-14

The Parker Project neighborhood outreach wellness and vaccination clinic will be in Cameron Jan. 13-14. Come in for spay/neuter. Kick off your 2024 by joining our Wellness Waggin' team in the field. The more help, the bigger the impact. E-mail alex@serengetifoundation.com.

Change Labs Event Jan. 16

Ask a Business Coach 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Coach Marsha Greyeyes will be on-hand to help Native you apply for small business loans and grants available to Native entrepreneurs and artists as well as help you think about building or pivoting your business. Find out more and schedule an appointment at changelabs.org.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center are every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.

