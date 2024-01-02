Winter weather advisory for Wednesday

The National Weather Service out of Flagstaff, Arizona issued a winter weather advisory for Northern Arizona regions above 5,000 feet Dec. 2.

The advisory is from Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. to Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8 a.m. Up to 6 inches of snow is expected in cities including Flagstaff, Williams, Grand Canyon Village, Jacob Lake, Valle, Fredonia. The forecast expects 3-5 inches of snow in Flagstaff, 4-6 inches in Williams.

There is a 68% chance of snow in Tuba City with one inch expected Wednesday night. There is a 41% chance of precipitation in Winslow Wednesday night. Rain or snow showers in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.