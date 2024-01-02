OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Jan. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Winter weather advisory for Wednesday

A snowcapped Navajo Mountain with Lake Powell in the foreground. (Photo/NPS, Gary Ladd)

A snowcapped Navajo Mountain with Lake Powell in the foreground. (Photo/NPS, Gary Ladd)

Originally Published: January 2, 2024 3:36 p.m.

The National Weather Service out of Flagstaff, Arizona issued a winter weather advisory for Northern Arizona regions above 5,000 feet Dec. 2.

The advisory is from Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. to Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8 a.m. Up to 6 inches of snow is expected in cities including Flagstaff, Williams, Grand Canyon Village, Jacob Lake, Valle, Fredonia. The forecast expects 3-5 inches of snow in Flagstaff, 4-6 inches in Williams.

There is a 68% chance of snow in Tuba City with one inch expected Wednesday night. There is a 41% chance of precipitation in Winslow Wednesday night. Rain or snow showers in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas