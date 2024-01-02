OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Jan. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Tohono O’odham Community College and Diné College to receive USDA tribal college funding

Diné College on the Navajo Nation believes it can offer students a unique higher education experience and has about 1,500 students across six campuses in Arizona and New Mexico. (Photo/Diné College)

Diné College on the Navajo Nation believes it can offer students a unique higher education experience and has about 1,500 students across six campuses in Arizona and New Mexico. (Photo/Diné College)

Originally Published: January 2, 2024 7:05 a.m.

PHOENIX — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Charlene Fernandez announced two projects totaling over $750,000 to improve infrastructure in Arizona’s fully accredited Tribal Colleges, fostering economic and educational opportunities in their surrounding communities.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues to invest in and listen to our rural and Native American communities in Arizona” State Director Fernandez said. “This effort ensures that these communities have the opportunity to prosper and possess equitable access to career-shaping education.”

The Tohono O’odham Community College will provide solar power and help offset costs for the new Language Center Building on the main campus with a $351,000 Tribal College Initiative Grant.

The Diné College will provide materials and construction for a livestock holding facility as part of its agriculture education program with a $351,000 Tribal College Initiative Grant.

The announcement is a part of more than 200 projects to improve infrastructure, housing and economic conditions for underserved rural and Native American communities nationwide. These projects are funded by an $81 million investment from USDA.

The investments are part of Biden’s commitment to advance equity for all, including those who have been historically underserved, marginalized and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.

USDA Rural Development today also unveiled new web resources that underscore the agency’s mission to ensure all people have equitable access to federal programs.

A new feature on Rural.gov makes it easier to find these federal resources in one place.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas