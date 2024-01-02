Tohono O’odham Community College and Diné College to receive USDA tribal college funding

PHOENIX — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Charlene Fernandez announced two projects totaling over $750,000 to improve infrastructure in Arizona’s fully accredited Tribal Colleges, fostering economic and educational opportunities in their surrounding communities.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues to invest in and listen to our rural and Native American communities in Arizona” State Director Fernandez said. “This effort ensures that these communities have the opportunity to prosper and possess equitable access to career-shaping education.”

The Tohono O’odham Community College will provide solar power and help offset costs for the new Language Center Building on the main campus with a $351,000 Tribal College Initiative Grant.

The Diné College will provide materials and construction for a livestock holding facility as part of its agriculture education program with a $351,000 Tribal College Initiative Grant.

The announcement is a part of more than 200 projects to improve infrastructure, housing and economic conditions for underserved rural and Native American communities nationwide. These projects are funded by an $81 million investment from USDA.

The investments are part of Biden’s commitment to advance equity for all, including those who have been historically underserved, marginalized and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.

USDA Rural Development today also unveiled new web resources that underscore the agency’s mission to ensure all people have equitable access to federal programs.

A new feature on Rural.gov makes it easier to find these federal resources in one place.