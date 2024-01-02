Rolling Stone: 'Reservation Dogs' No. 1 television show of 2023

Critic calls show a masterpiece 'where every episode felt different from one another'

Rolling Stone selected the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” as the best television show of 2023.

Rolling Stone’s top 10 list was compiled by the magazine’s TV critic, Alan Sepinwall, who said there has never been a show quite like “Reservation Dogs."

Co-created and driven by Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, “Reservation Dogs” began in 2021 as a series that tells the story of four Indigenous youths as they plot, after a friend’s suicide, to leave “rez” life in rural Oklahoma and head to California. The reach of the show, featuring an all-Indigenous cast and creative team, expanded to tell stories of many community members in the fictional Oklahoma town of Okern. The series was shot primarily in Okmulgee.

Harjo chose to end “Reservation Dogs” with a third and final season this year.

Sepinwall called the final season a masterpiece “where every episode felt different from one another, and where it could be the funniest thing on television one week and the most sob-inducing the next.” He called the show “magic of the highest caliber.”

“Reservation Dogs” and “Succession” shared Time magazine’s top TV show of the year honors.