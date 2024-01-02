OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Jan. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Rolling Stone: 'Reservation Dogs' No. 1 television show of 2023
Critic calls show a masterpiece 'where every episode felt different from one another'

Rolling Stone selected the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” as the best television show of 2023.

Rolling Stone selected the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” as the best television show of 2023.

Originally Published: January 2, 2024 12:41 p.m.

Rolling Stone selected the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” as the best television show of 2023.

Rolling Stone’s top 10 list was compiled by the magazine’s TV critic, Alan Sepinwall, who said there has never been a show quite like “Reservation Dogs."

Co-created and driven by Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, “Reservation Dogs” began in 2021 as a series that tells the story of four Indigenous youths as they plot, after a friend’s suicide, to leave “rez” life in rural Oklahoma and head to California. The reach of the show, featuring an all-Indigenous cast and creative team, expanded to tell stories of many community members in the fictional Oklahoma town of Okern. The series was shot primarily in Okmulgee.

Harjo chose to end “Reservation Dogs” with a third and final season this year.

Sepinwall called the final season a masterpiece “where every episode felt different from one another, and where it could be the funniest thing on television one week and the most sob-inducing the next.” He called the show “magic of the highest caliber.”

“Reservation Dogs” and “Succession” shared Time magazine’s top TV show of the year honors.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas