OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Jan. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Rock Point Cougars get win over Music Mountain

Taleen Woody drives to the basket Dec.9 (Marilyn R. Sheldonl/WGCN)

Taleen Woody drives to the basket Dec.9 (Marilyn R. Sheldonl/WGCN)

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 7:30 a.m.

ROCK POINT, Ariz. — The Rock Point Lady Cougars have been on a tear this season, with a 7-3 record before going into the Christmas break.

The Cougars claimed four wins in a row against Basis-Flagstaff, Seligman, Greyhills, Basis Flagstaff and Williams before a tough match up with the Valley Sanders Dec. 14.

photo

A Lady Cougar shoots over a Williams defender Dec. 9. (Marilyn R. Sheldonl/WGCN)

Rock Point High School girls basketball team's Coach Andrew Reed is proud of his team's tenacity and grit. Even though they lost 63-43 to Valley Sanders last week, Reed said he is proud of his team.

"We were completely exhausted," Reed said. "We only had five players, due to illness and a death in the family for two of the girls. Still, we were only down in the third quarter, but we had nothing left in the second half, and they ran away from us. They have a very deep bench, and substituted players frequently in the second half."

The Cougars changed from their usual man-to-man defense, and tried both a 1-3-1 and 3-2, but neither was effective.

The previous week, Rock Point played an away game with Williams Dec. 9.

"Williams was tough," Reed said. "We play a physical style of basketball, and a lot of teams back away from us. Not Williams. They hung in with us until the very end."

Rock Point outlasted the Lady Vikings, beating the team 59-43.

"That was good for us," Reed said. We needed to have a physical game, and Williams came out fighting Most teams don't match our physical style, they back down. Not so with Williams. Last year we were too soft, and Sanford and Show Low beat us up. That's changed this year. We had something to prove to ourselves, and I think we did it this game."

The Lady Cougars hosted Music Mountain Dec. 16 bringing home an easy 68-12 win.

Rock Point heads into the holiday with the Southwest Food Exchange Classic - Chinle Basketball Invitational Dec. 21-23, and then will host the Rumble in the Jungle tournament Dec. 27-29.

On Jan. 3, they host Fredonia in a non-regional game. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas