Rock Point Cougars get win over Music Mountain

ROCK POINT, Ariz. — The Rock Point Lady Cougars have been on a tear this season, with a 7-3 record before going into the Christmas break.

The Cougars claimed four wins in a row against Basis-Flagstaff, Seligman, Greyhills, Basis Flagstaff and Williams before a tough match up with the Valley Sanders Dec. 14.

Rock Point High School girls basketball team's Coach Andrew Reed is proud of his team's tenacity and grit. Even though they lost 63-43 to Valley Sanders last week, Reed said he is proud of his team.

"We were completely exhausted," Reed said. "We only had five players, due to illness and a death in the family for two of the girls. Still, we were only down in the third quarter, but we had nothing left in the second half, and they ran away from us. They have a very deep bench, and substituted players frequently in the second half."

The Cougars changed from their usual man-to-man defense, and tried both a 1-3-1 and 3-2, but neither was effective.

The previous week, Rock Point played an away game with Williams Dec. 9.

"Williams was tough," Reed said. "We play a physical style of basketball, and a lot of teams back away from us. Not Williams. They hung in with us until the very end."

Rock Point outlasted the Lady Vikings, beating the team 59-43.

"That was good for us," Reed said. We needed to have a physical game, and Williams came out fighting Most teams don't match our physical style, they back down. Not so with Williams. Last year we were too soft, and Sanford and Show Low beat us up. That's changed this year. We had something to prove to ourselves, and I think we did it this game."

The Lady Cougars hosted Music Mountain Dec. 16 bringing home an easy 68-12 win.

Rock Point heads into the holiday with the Southwest Food Exchange Classic - Chinle Basketball Invitational Dec. 21-23, and then will host the Rumble in the Jungle tournament Dec. 27-29.

On Jan. 3, they host Fredonia in a non-regional game. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.

