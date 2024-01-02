Navajo Technical University participates in Solar Decathlon Competition

GOLDEN, Colo. — Navajo Technical University's Navajo Builders team participated in an exhibition team in the New Housing Division for the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon 2023 Design Challenge at the Solar Decathlon Competition Event in Golden, Colorado.

The NTU team presented their Keyah (Land) House design to provide renewable energy and sustainability to the Navajo Nation area.

The Keyah House was created to meet the primary sources of life — electricity and water — that are not readily available in the Navajo Nation. The team wanted to create a home that would benefit renewable energy and the Navajo people. The team's design goals were to make the Keyah House easy to maintain, have renewable energy, and ensure clean air sustainability.

Edwina Leslie, a B.S. (EE) student, represented the student team, and Dr. Sundaram Arumugam represented the faculty team at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory for the event. The Solar Decathlon aims to provide participating students with unique training that prepares them for the clean energy workforce. The competition also educates students and the public about the latest technologies and materials in zero energy design and technologies, smart home solutions, and high-performance buildings. The competition included 55 finalist teams from 43 collegiate institutions worldwide, including Canada, China, and India.

“We want to create a home that would benefit renewable energy and our people. It would help them feel comfortable and at home, even though it would be a big step to understand how to conserve energy to help save our planet. As Navajo Technical University (NTU) students, we tried to create a home like the one you would see around the Navajo Nation area,” Edwina Lesli, a B.S. (EE) student, stated.

The teams competed in one of six divisions: New Housing, Retrofit Housing, Attached Housing, Multifamily Building, Office Building, or Education Building. The Navajo Builders team was thrilled to meet other groups nationwide and learn about their design and building processes.

The group aims to become a resource that can connect to others, such as construction, manufacturing, renewable contractors, clean air, and communication with updates on how things are handled. For today's society, the team also wants to add a Starlink to provide internet in rural areas where companies can only install or have their connections within the range they have on the initial point from space. This will also include water that can be provided from solar since it's a long distance to get water for livestock and health and wellbeing.

“We’ve met some teams from across the country, like Canada, China, and India, to name a few. They had an amazing design and building that they were working on, and we also managed to do student networking and ask about their background and their stories about how they started with the design they were creating. This is the only beginning of clean energy,” said Dr. Sundaram Arumugam.