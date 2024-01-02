OFFERS
Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse to serve as president of the Arizona Association of Counties

County Attorney Brad Carlyon swears in Arizona Association of Counties new Board President, Sheriff David Clouse. (Photo/Navajo County)

Originally Published: January 2, 2024 12:24 p.m.

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — On Dec. 21, Navajo County Attorney, Brad Carlyon, swore in Navajo County Sheriff, David Clouse, as the President of the Arizona Association of Counties (AACo). This is a one-year term.

The Arizona Association of Counties (AACo) is the only state organization that represents all of the county officials and the governments that serve in the state of Arizona. AACo represents over 300 elected county officials throughout Arizona.

Founded in 1968, AACo provides essential services to the state's counties. AACo advances issues with the state and federal government, improves the public understanding of county government, assists counties in finding and sharing innovative solutions through education and research, and provides value-added services to save counties and taxpayers money.

