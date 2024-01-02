Museum of Northern Arizona accepting applications for Namingha Institute Master Class

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Museum of Northern Arizona is accepting applications for the 2024 Namingha Institute Master Class. The Institute will be held April 28-May 11.

Throughout the two-week residency, the six selected artists will participate in classes with Master Artists Dan and Arlo Namingha on the Museum of Northern Arizona campus. Residents will stay in rustic cabins and work together in an adjacent art studio. Each selected artist will be provided with a $1,500 stipend for travel and other expenses. The Institute culminates in an exhibition of the resident artists’ work at the Museum of Northern Arizona May 10. MNA staff, gallerists, collectors, and the public are invited to attend.



The Institute was named for the Namingha family, who believe deeply in giving back to the community by aiding and nurturing emerging artists.

Dan Namingha is an internationally known artist whose works are in significant and private collections throughout the world. He has been painting and sculpting professionally for close to 50 years. He is from the Tewa-Hopi tribe. He has had one-man exhibitions at museums such as The Fogg Art Museum, the Reading Public Museum, the Palm Desert Museum, Carnegie Mellon, and numerous others. His works are in numerous collections such as the Denver Art Museum, New Orleans Museum of Art, the British Royal Collection, NASA Art Collections, Sundance Institute, and numerous US embassies.



Arlo Namingha, son of Dan Namingha, has been showcasing his art professionally for over 20 years. He is Tewa and Hopi from Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo, New Mexico and Polacca, Arizona. Arlo studied fine arts with a focus on architecture and business. Arlo comes from a long line of artisans in his family. His great, great, great grandmother is Nampeyo, who is recognized for reviving the traditional styles of Hopi pottery making. Arlo’s work has been showcased across the world. His work also resides in several permanent museum collections as well as several international U.S. Embassies.

The deadline to apply is February 18, 2024. Selected artists will be notified in early March. The application can be found on MNA’s website www.musnaz.org/namingha.