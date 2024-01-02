Dam on Tohono O’odham Nation gets federal funding

Funding is part of BIA allocation of $22.3 mil to address dam deficiencies

TOHONO O’ODHAM NATION, Ariz. — Menagers Dam, a 22-foot tall earthen structure located on the Tohono O’odham Nation in Southern Arizona, is set to be replaced using funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Dam safety and water sanitation projects are crucial to ensuring the health, safety, and prosperity of Indigenous communities,” Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland said in a press release.

The replacement is part of the Department of Interior’s announcement for a nearly $27 million investment from President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda to protect Tribal communities by repairing and upgrading clean water systems and replacing failing dams.

Funding to replace Menagers Dam on the Tohono O’odham Nation is part of the Bureau of Indian Affairs allocation of $22.3 million to address known dam safety deficiencies.

According to the Department of Interior, $10.3 million is allocated toward the construction of the Menagers Dam. The dam is being replaced to provide improved safety and substantial flood protection for downstream communities.

The department stated that the other $12 million has been allocated for the Oglala Dam on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

Newland said through the Investing in America agenda, the Bureau of Indian Affairs is investing critical funding to repair and revitalize infrastructure facilities in Tribal communities, advancing economic opportunities and expanding access to clean, reliable drinking water.

The Department of Interior stated that the Investing in America agenda is working to provide affordable high-speed internet, safer roads and bridges, modern wastewater and sanitation systems, clean drinking water, reliable and affordable electricity, good paying jobs, and economic development in every Tribal community.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests $13 billion directly to American Indian and Alaska Native Tribal communities throughout the United States, including $250 million over five years for Tribal dams and water projects.

“Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making critical infrastructure investments in Tribal communities across the country,” Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a press release.

In addition to the resources allocated for irrigation power systems and water sanitation systems in Indian Country, Haaland said that the department’s funding announcement will further safeguard Tribal water supplies in the face of persistent drought conditions across the West.

Alongside the funding for the dam replacements, the BIA is investing $4.39 million for repairs and upgrades to BIA-owned water systems.

The Department of Interior stated that the funding will ensure compliance with Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Act standards, reduce critical system failure risks, and complete system upgrades to provide safe and clean drinking water.

Around $4 million is set to address water sanitation needs at Columbia River Treaty Fishing Access sites in the Pacific Northwest, and $250,000 will be allocated for improvements at the North Idaho Public Water System, which serves the Nez Perce Reservation.