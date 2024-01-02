Chinle Sober Living Center aims to reduce cycle of alcoholism

CHINLE, Ariz. — The Chinle Sober Living Center recently opened its doors and is already working to break the cycle of addiction.

Navajo Nation, President Buu Nygren embarked on a tour of the newly established facility to lend support.

Accompanied by local officials and community leaders, Nygren explored the state-of-the-art facility, gaining firsthand insights into its operations and interacting with residents.

Before his tour, Nygren spoke to Arizona state and Navajo Nation officials, including Speaker of the 25th Navajo Nation Council Crystalyne Curley, her colleagues Germaine Simonson, Shawna Claw, Cherilyn Yazzie and Andy Nez.

The sober living center is the beginning of more centers to Operation Rainbow Bridge, the president said.

The operation began as a response to rehabilitation and sober living facilities suspected of committing fraud, which ultimately led to the closure of many facilities suspected of operating fictitious sober centers.

Nygren expressed his admiration for the facility and emphasized the importance of providing accessible resources for those struggling with addiction. He acknowledged the unique challenges faced by the Navajo community and voiced his commitment to tackling these issues head-on.

Nygren said he recognizes the need for culturally relevant programs that empower individuals to reclaim their lives and begin rebuilding their relationships with their families after experiencing the loss of his mother to alcoholism,

“The establishment of the Chinle Sober Living Center is a significant step toward healing and building a brighter future for our people. You know my story about what happened to my mother. So, this is special to me,” he said of his mother who lost her life to alcoholism three years ago.

During his visit, Nygren highlighted the importance of community support and encouraged continued collaboration among tribal authorities, healthcare professionals, and community members.

As he concluded his tour, he reiterated his commitment to expanding resources across the Navajo Nation and thanked all those involved in making the Chinle Sober Living Center a reality.

“The success of this facility serves as a promising model for future initiatives that seek to address substance abuse and improve the well-being of the Navajo people,” Nygren said. “Through continued efforts and collaborative partnerships, I envision a stronger and more resilient Navajo Nation, where individuals can overcome the challenges of addiction and thrive.”

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President.