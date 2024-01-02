Around the Rez: Jan. 3

Chinle Firewood distribution Jan. 3-4

Must be recognized voter with Chinle chapter, ID's required. Jan. 3 - ages 50-59, Jan. 4, ages 60+. Call (928) 674-2052 for more information.

Native American Dinner Show Jan. 9

Red Heritage is a one of a kind dinner theater. Come experience authentic Native American performing arts and cuisine in Page. Authentic dancing, drumming, singing, flute playing and storytelling. 6-9 p.m.

Tuba City Police Fair Jan. 12

Hiring for police, recruitment, NDPS, dispatcher, drivers. Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. for the Tuba City Police Department and Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. for the Shiprock Police Department. If you have any questions, contact Morgan at (928) 380-6110.

Parker Project clinic Jan. 13-14

The Parker Project neighborhood outreach wellness and vaccination clinic will be in Cameron Jan. 13-14. Come in for spay/neuter. Kick off your 2024 by joining our Wellness Waggin' team in the field. The more help, the bigger the impact. E-mail alex@serengetifoundation.com.

Shoe Game Kenijeeh Jan. 20

Come join our Sanostee Chapter group at the Tse Alnaozti’i Veterans Memorial Building for Shoegame Kenijeeh. Begins at 6 p.m. Free admission and dinner, drug and alcohol-free event.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.

