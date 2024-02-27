OFFERS
Winslow’s Shaunce' Yellowhair wins Navajo County Spelling Bee, will rep at state

Shaunce' Yellowhair holds her trophy after winning the Navajo County spelling bee Feb. 14. (Photos/Navajo County Government)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: February 27, 2024 7:30 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Shaunce' Yellowhair won the annual Navajo County Spelling Bee Feb. 14. The Winslow Junior High eighth-grader beat 40 students from 11 districts at the Snowflake Auditorium to take the title.

Second place was Spencer Whiting, an eigth grader from Blue Ridge Unified School District, and third place is Levi Talerico from Heber-Overgaard Unifed School District. The runner-ups received $50 and $25.

photo

Eighth graders Levi Talerico, Spencer Whiting and Shaunce' Yellowhair compete. (Photos/Navajo County Government)

After Whiting misspelled “illustrious,” Yellowhair spelled it correctly and went on to correctly spell “ammunition,” claiming the title.

Yellowhair received $100 and the championship trophy. She will represent Navajo County at the Arizona State Bee taking place at the Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix March 16.

Staff from Winslow Junior High congratulated Yellowhair’s accomplishment on the school Facebook page, writing that everyone at the school is proud of her.

“The Navajo County Superintendent of Schools office would like to thank all who supported this year’s bee,” the Navajo County Government wrote on Facebook. “APS contributed water bottles, and Navajo County Board of Supervisors contributed t-shirts for the spellers.”

photo

Shaunce' Yellowhair won the championship trophy Feb. 14 (Photo/Winslow Jr. High)

