Fri, March 01
Tuba City Lady Warriors end season at 3A State first round

Originally Published: February 27, 2024 8 a.m.

The Tuba City Lady Warriors ended their season Feb. 13 at the 3A State first round with a heartbreaking 53-52 loss to Holbrook. Holbrook fouled with 12 seconds left on the clock. Tuba City had two opportunities to score in the final seconds but failed to capitalize on a 3-point attempt and 2-point attempt before time ran out.

Holbrook advanced to the state second round but lost to Fountain Hills 52-37. (Photos/Gilbert Honanie)

Tuba City Lady Warriors end season at 3A State first round
