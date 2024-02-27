Tuba City Lady Warriors end season at 3A State first round

The Tuba City Lady Warriors ended their season Feb. 13 at the 3A State first round with a heartbreaking 53-52 loss to Holbrook. Holbrook fouled with 12 seconds left on the clock. Tuba City had two opportunities to score in the final seconds but failed to capitalize on a 3-point attempt and 2-point attempt before time ran out.

Holbrook advanced to the state second round but lost to Fountain Hills 52-37. (Photos/Gilbert Honanie)