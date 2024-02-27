Taken but not forgotten: Human trafficking exhibit coming to Flagstaff March 1

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — “Taken But Not Forgotten: Stories of Human Trafficking” will exhibit at the Open Doors: Art in Action Gallery March 1 — May 1. The non-profit art gallery is located at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Flagstaff, 423 N. Beaver Street.

The exhibit will focus on the exploitation of women, men and children, and Murdered & Missing Indigenous Persons. Each month, different, speakers, artists and musicians will highlight these issues at Open Doors during the Flagstaff First Friday ArtWalks in March, April and May from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

March 1 will be the exhibit opening, with an artists’ reception and speakers. At 6 p.m., harp and guitar duo D-squared will perform. At 7 p.m., introductions of the exhibit will take place with Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett and Michelle Rucker, Director of Human Trafficking Services at Northland Family Help Center. The featured speaker will be human trafficking survivor Shanna Parker, the founder and CEO of Angels Go to Work.

On April 5, Slugs from Space string quartet will perform at 6 p.m. The featured speaker will be artist Shauna Sexton, director of the Human Trafficking Program at the Dream Center in Phoenix, at 7 p.m. Guest speakers will be human trafficking activist Yoland Bygonie and artist Tyree Many Goats.

On May 3, the focus will be on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons. Native American bassists Hunter Eagleman RedDay of the ‘Yoties and Summit Dub Squad will perform at 6 p.m. The featured speaker is Navajo Nation Council delegate Amber Crotty, who helped found programs for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons on the Navajo Nation. Featured artists will be Matthew Bollinger and Raphael James.

May 5 is nationally designated as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person’s Awareness Day. Wear red to show support and solidarity.

“The exploitation of men, women and children is one of the world’s most prevalent human rights violations. Arizona is no exception,” the organization said. “Whether it is sexual exploitation, labor trafficking or missing and murdered indigenous loved ones, the consequences on individuals and families — and society as a whole — is immeasurable. Gratefully, our state and city have developed resources to help survivors heal and reintegrate. This exhibit features some of those efforts.”

Learn more at opendoorsartinaction.org.