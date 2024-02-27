Sterlin Harjo lands drama pilot order at FX with actor Ethan Hawke attached to star

New series is a reunion for Harjo and Hawke; Hawke appeared in Harjo’s hit FX series “Reservation Dogs”

Esteemed filmmaker Sterlin Harjo (Seminole/Muscogee) joins forces with acclaimed actor Ethan Hawke for the FX drama, “The Sensitive Kind,” according to Deadline.

In this Tulsa noir series, Hawke portrays a character with insider knowledge, marking his return to television as a lead after a notable break. Hawke is also serving as executive producer alongside Harjo.

“The Sensitive Kind” is a reunion for Harjo and Hawke, as Hawke appeared in the penultimate episode of Harjo’s hit FX series “Reservation Dogs.”

Harjo’s filmography includes an array of projects, ranging from poignant dramas to thought-provoking documentaries. His directorial credits feature films such as “Four Sheets to the Wind,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and “Mekko,” a gritty tale set against the backdrop of Tulsa’s homeless community. Additionally, Harjo has made significant contributions to television, having directed episodes for acclaimed series like “Reservation Dogs.”

Looking ahead, Hajo has multiple projects in the works, showcasing his versatility as a storyteller including “Poster Girls,” co-written with best-selling novelists Jonathan Lee; “Yellowbird,” co-created with acclaimed filmmaker Erica Tremblay (Seneca-Cayuga); and “Rez Ball,” co-written with Navajo filmmaker Sydney Freeland.

Hawke has received four Oscar nominations, recognized for his performances in “Training Day” and “Boyhood,” as well as for co-writing “Before Sunset” and “Before Midnight.” His extensive filmography includes memorable roles in “The Purge,” “Dead Poets Society,” and “Before Sunrise.” Recently, he starred in TV series like “The Good Lord Bird” and Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight.”