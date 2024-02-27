Page Lady Sand Devils capture 3A state basketball title

PHOENIX — The Page Sand Devils have claimed the girls state title after defeating the Window Rock Lady Scouts 35-29 in the 3A State Championships at Arizona Veterans Memorial stadium Feb. 24.

The No. 1 Sand Devils (10-2, 13-2)fought a tough No. 2 Window Rock (10-2, 12-2) team who had previously beat Page 57-51, Feb. 10 in a regular season game.

Page last won the girls state title in 2021 defeating Snowflake. Alchesay girls won in 2023 and 2022.

The Sand Devils began their route to the 2024 state championship by defeating Ganado, 60-38, in the state second round, American Leadership Academy, 61-25, in the quarterfinals and No. 13 Chinle High School, 47-37, in the semifinals.

After defeating Parker, 67-53, Valley Christian 36-31, and Snowflake, 62-55, Chinle ended their state run with the loss to Page in the semifinals.

Window Rock defeated Northwest Christian, 55-18, Monument Valley, 45-38, and Show Low, 45-38, before their loss to Page at the finals.

Monument Valley had a first round bye and defeated Alchesay 57-45 before falling to Window Rock in the quarterfinals.

Tuba City fell to Holbrook in the first round 53-52.