OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Fri, March 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Flagstaff students visit Navajo Code Talker statue at Capitol

Originally Published: February 27, 2024 7 a.m.

Flagstaff High School Native American Ambassador Madilynn Benally poses with Flagstaff Unified School District students, staff, and governing board members at “A Day at the Capitol” Phoenix Feb. 5. The group had a luncheon on the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza with legislators and representatives from the Arizona Department of Education and Arizona Governor’s Office. They also visited the Navajo Code Talker statue at the plaza. (Photos/FUSD)

photo

photo

photo

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas