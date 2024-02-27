Flagstaff students visit Navajo Code Talker statue at Capitol

Flagstaff High School Native American Ambassador Madilynn Benally poses with Flagstaff Unified School District students, staff, and governing board members at “A Day at the Capitol” Phoenix Feb. 5. The group had a luncheon on the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza with legislators and representatives from the Arizona Department of Education and Arizona Governor’s Office. They also visited the Navajo Code Talker statue at the plaza. (Photos/FUSD)