FCC to consider emergency public alert for endangered Native Americans

Native Public Media’s campaign for the Federal Communications Commission to establish a Missing and Endangered event code is moving forward.

The event code will use the nation’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System to distribute messaging about missing or endangered individuals to the public, much like the Amber Alert.



The FCC Commissioners will consider approval of the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking at their upcoming open meeting March 14.

“This life-saving initiative will bolster efforts in alerting the public about missing and endangered native and indigenous persons, as well as other vulnerable groups,” said Loris Taylor, resolution sponsor and president of Native Public Radio. “It will aid law enforcement and foster community engagement in locating these individuals.”

The MEP event code will address the gap in alerting regarding the alarming number of missing native and Indigenous women whose cases often go unnoticed. Establishing a dedicated alert will ensure no missing or endangered person is overlooked.

“Violence against Native people is a crisis, and far too many families and communities have suffered as a result,” Senator Ben Ray Luján said. “The federal government must take more decisive action to properly notify their loved ones and locate these individuals to keep families together.”

The public is invited to provide feedback on the creation of the MEP Event Code following the NPRM’s publication in the federal register. The NPRM also raises inquiries regarding the integration of the proposed MEP Event Code with the Wireless Emergency Alert System, which operates differently from the Emergency Alert System.

“I am urging all Tribal Leaders, families, and stakeholders to participate actively in the public comment process to ensure the effective implementation of the Missing and Endangered Persons Event Code,” Taylor said. “Together, we can strengthen alert systems and advance efforts to protect and support our families and communities,”

More information and to view the draft proposal visit atfcc.gov/march-2024-open-commission-meeting.

