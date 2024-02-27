OFFERS
Coconino County offering opioid overdose prevention kits and information

Originally Published: February 27, 2024 7:20 a.m.

Coconino County Health and Human Services Opioid Overdose Prevention program offers free NARCAN kit(s) and training about opioid overdose response.

Preparedness could be what saves someone from an opioid overdose. NARCAN (Naloxone) is a life-saving medication that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. Having NARCAN and knowing how to use it can save a life. For more information call (928) 679-7305 or visit: coconino.az.gov/2040/Opioid-and-Substance-Use-Prevention-and-#Opioidoverdose.

