Around Winslow: Feb. 28

Navajo Traditional Education March 6

Join traditional practitioner Thomas Edison Yazzie for a one-hour story time lunch and learn at 11 a.m. March 6 will be “The Slaying of the Monsters,” March 20 will be “White Shell/Changing Woman Returns to the West,” and Formation of the Clans, April 3 will be “The Return to the Promise Land & Migration,” and April 17 will be “The Current Times.” For more information call (928) 288-9208 or (800) 530-1430.

North Country Grand Re-opening March 23

North Country Healthcare Winslow’s clinic has been renovated and is having a grand re-opening March 23 from 10 a..m.-1 p.m. There will be guided tours, refreshments, free dental and blood pressure screenings, plus giveaways. North Country Healthcare is located at 620 W. Lee Street in Winslow.

Free Tax Aide Winslow

There is free tax prep for all with IRS certified preparers through the AARP Foundation every Friday through April 12, at the Winslow Senior Center, 212 E. 2nd Street. Appointments are required. Call (928) 919-9277 to make an appointment or go to taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a Pre-K story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & fall prevention

Tai Chi is being offered on Mondays, 11 a.m. - noon, through March. At the Winslow Girl Scout House, corner of Loy Engelhardt Way and N. Colorado Avenue. For questions contact Ellen Parker, NACOG Aging Health and Wellness Supervisor, at (928) 213-5245.

Food Box Distribution

There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd Street.

