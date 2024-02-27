Around the Rez: Feb. 28

USDA Rural Development Home Loans

Many Farms Chapter House will be taking applications for rural home loans Feb. 28, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Call (928) 781-3608 for more information.

Heard Museum Indian Fair & Market March 2-3

The Heard Museum in Phoenix is having its 66th annual American Indian Fair March 2-3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is one of the largest American Indian art markets in the world and draws nearly 15,000 visitors and more than 600 of the Nation’s most preeminent American Indian artists. Meet and purchase art directly from multiple generations of artists working in all forms of the visual arts. All proceeds from ticket sales support the Heard Museum’s mission of advancing American Indian art.

Easter Contest for Fatherless Boys

Mentor Me Ministries, a Christian ministry for fatherless boys, has an Easter contest and the rewards are free sports and game items. What does Easter mean? Call or text 1-800-787-5044 with a biblical answer.

Free Tax Help in Sheep Springs

The Tooh' Haltsooi council of Naataanii (Sheep Spring) Chapter is offering free in-person income tax preperation services. Mondays only from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., no appointment needed. This is through AARP, open to anyone but especially ages 50+ and those that can't afford paid tax prep.

Women's Bible Study Mondays

A ladies Bible study is offered on Mondays at 6:15 p.m. Located at the Across Nations campus at the KHAC radio station in Tse Bonito, N.M. For more information, call (505) 371-5587.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

A 12-step support meeting will be held at the HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.

