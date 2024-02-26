Winslow resident dies at Chevlon Canyon

A Winslow man died and a Winslow woman is injured after falling from the Chevlon Canyon Bridge Feb. 25, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 25, at approximately 6:17 pm, deputies were dispatched to the Chevlon Canyon Bridge after a 911 call reported two individuals had fallen near the bridge off Territorial Road.

First responders located Alvina Mann, 36, who was rescued from the rocks. Mann had fallen in an attempt to reach the male subject. Mann was flown to a nearby hospital by Guardian Air to treat severe injuries.

Joseph City Fire Department, Winslow Fire and Medical, and Gila County Search and Rescue were called to assist with locating the other individual, identified as Sherwin Yazzie, 37.

"The second subject was reported to have fallen into the water and did not resurface," according to Joseph City Fire District. "Due to poor light conditions divers were unable to enter the water that evening. Dive and Recovery Operations were started the following morning."

The morning of Feb. 26, rescue agencies returned and a SONAR system pin pointed Yazzie's location in the water with approximate depth and water temperature, the department said. The body was recovered with support from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue.

Territorial Road was closed as the investigation continued.

"Joseph City Fire Department is dedicated to keeping specialized equipment and trained personnel ready and available to not only serve our community but our neighboring communities as well," the department said. "JCFD would like to thank all those agencies who assisted during these Rescue and Recovery Operations. Specialized incidents like this require many people to run smoothly and efficiently. This is an ongoing investigation by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office."