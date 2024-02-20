‘Yellowstone’ actor visits NTU Rodeo team

CROWNPOINT, NM — Navajo Technical University’s Rodeo Team welcomed renowned actor Forrie J. Smith from the TV series “Yellowstone” to share insights on rodeo riding Feb. 2. Smith’s talk, focused on the dedication required for success, resonated well with the enthusiastic riders, providing them with valuable lessons from his own experiences in the rodeo world.

The inspiring talk was well-received by the enthusiastic riders and was an excellent opportunity for them to learn from an experienced professional.

During his visit, Smith emphasized the essence of giving one’s all in competition and shared tips on preparation, breathing techniques, and overcoming life’s hurdles. He also discussed his personal journey in rodeo and addressed questions on roping, team roping, and horse care, highlighting the importance of a determined approach to winning.

Smith said the rodeo team and future student initiatives at NTU are highly focused on sports and provide a unique perspective on the world.

“Anyone can be a top rodeo champion by maintaining a smooth, steady and determined approach toward winning,” he told the students.

Provost Colleen Bowman spoke to the athletes about working hard and reaching their goals through NTU's programs, such as the NTU rodeo team. She expressed gratitude towards Smith for taking time out of his busy schedule to come out and talk with the students, encouraging them to keep going and not give up.

Head coach Nicole Pino was thrilled to have Smith speak.

"As they saddle up, our university rodeo team is fueled by Forrie's passion and dedication,” Pino said. “They are ready to ride, rope, and conquer with the heart of a cowboy or cowgirl.”

The Navajo Technical University rodeo team is passionate about representing their community and university this semester.

Information provided by NTU.