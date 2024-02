The Winslow Bulldogs hosted the Camp Verde Cowboys during the first round of the state playoffs Feb. 14. The Bulldogs lost the contest, 78 – 53. The Lady Bulldogs also ended up losing the first round of their state playoff game Feb. 13 against Alchesay, 63 - 58. (Photos/Josue Barrios/El Big Guy Photography)

Photo Gallery Winslow Bulldogs face losses during first round of state playoffs