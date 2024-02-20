Shimá Storytelling mothers aim to bring Navajo language to youngest generation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — They are storytellers, educators and entertainers, but above all, they are mothers.

Pauletta Chief-Lee, Radmilla Cody and Stephanie Littlehat founded Shimá Storytelling in April 2019 after having a hard time finding resources to teach their children the Navajo language. Last year, they received the Champion for Young Children award from First Things First, which praised them for going above and beyond in their efforts.

Cody said it is nice that Shimá Storytelling is being recognized, but the real joy has been in seeing young ones embrace Navajo with the program created by her and the other mothers (shimá).

“As a first time mother…I really wanted to instill the language into my child,” Cody said. “I was doing that. But I also noticed that I would kind of dwindle a little bit in terms of my speaking the Diné language.”

Cody remembered her grandmother telling her how important it was to keep speaking Navajo.

“So I remember in the moment thinking there has to be other moms at home who want the same thing for our children, who are also wanting to learn the language as well,” Cody said.

Cody approached Chief-Lee after seeing her at a language conference in the Window Rock area. Chief-Lee recommended she meet with Littlehat, who she knew had created her own Navajo homeschool program after struggling to find Navajo language resources for her oldest child.

Littlehat was determined for her three sons to become fluent in Navajo and thus has only spoken to them in Navajo since they were in the womb, and still continues a no-English policy in her Gallup, New Mexico, household today.

“(My oldest) didn’t speak English…it was tough because our families have made that transition to talking to kids in English so we had to tell them, ‘he understands Navajo, talk to him in Navajo,’” Littlehat said. “It took some time but our families know now.”

Littlehat tried using Navajo flashcards with her oldest son, but he wasn’t interested. She said at the time, around 2013, there were very few Navajo resources online.

“So I had to be more creative and think what to do. So one of the things he really liked was “Cars,” so everything that I made, I printed cars out, and then I had to write Navajo words for it,” Littlehat said. “We didn’t emphasize the reading or the writing, because the language part is more important for us.”

Instant kinship

When Cody and Littlehat met, there was instant kinship, Cody said.

“We sat down and started talking and shared our ideas, and within that hour…we already came up with a name for the program and the curriculum,” Cody said. “We began two weeks (later) and it just took off from there.”

The trio began by volunteering to read in Diné at the Window Rock Library, bringing their youngest children with them.

“They were always with us and one of the nice things was our kids were the same age — that was nice because they got to hang out and we did our thing … the best thing was they all got along,” Littlehat said.

Now, those boys are 6 and 7 and are still good friends.

The mothers began making school visits, reading Navajo children’s books or translating popular English children’s books into Navajo. They speak in Navajo the entire visit, except for when they go over a vocabulary list before the story.

“The purpose of our program is Navajo-only, so that kids this age can begin to learn,” Chief-Lee said. “At that age they say their brain is like a sponge and it’s easier to pick up words.”

The mothers have developed accompanying activities and thematic songs in Navajo on body parts, animals, harvest and food.

Cody, who is a Grammy-nominated Diné singer, created the “I Love Food” song as a way to try and get her son interested in different foods when he was a toddler.

“I think as long as the song is catchy, it’s repetitive and it’s simple, (kids) are going to enjoy it, they’re going to like it,” Cody said. “When I personally compose songs, I always run it by my little one now.”

Cody said her son sings and composes songs and she builds off of that. She is working on a second Diné children’s album with songs composed by her son. Cody’s first children’s album, “Precious Friends,” came out in 2006.

Reviving the language

During the pandemic, Shimá Storytelling transitioned to Zoom and Facebook, which they continue to implement today along with visiting schools in-person around the eastern Navajo Nation.

“After the pandemic there’s been a surge of people going on Facebook and Tik Tok and teaching each other how to speak Navajo, so it’s very good for our little ones,” Chief-Lee said.

But there is nothing like hearing the language in-person. They hope Shimá Storytelling programs can populate across the Nation.

“Being able to expand to other communities, having other mothers start Shimá Storytelling in their communities and us be their role model (would be a dream),” Chief-Lee said.

The trio isn’t focused on money, but helping to revitalize the Diné language through the next generation. While Littlehat’s children are now fluent in Navajo, she said that is very rare nowadays.

“We’re losing our language, a lot of our parents spoke to us in English rather than Navajo,” Chief-Lee said. “My dad talked to us in Navajo and that’s how we learned… today’s generation a lot of the kids do not speak their language.”

Chief-Lee noted that at many of the events they host, some of the parents understand Navajo but often cannot or will not speak it.

“It’s easy to just say, ‘I don’t know the language,’ but the only way to speak it and to have your family speak it is to practice it and to speak it,” Littlehat said.

Though Chief-Lee is not totally fluent, she still makes an effort to speak to her children in Navajo.

“We do forget to speak in Navajo sometimes, but if I catch myself saying it in English then I translate it back to Navajo,” she said.

Chief-Lee started a Navajo hour in her home where she and her husband only speak Navajo with the children, and ask them to do simple tasks in Navajo to test their vocabulary. Besides that, she’s a huge labeler.

“In my home I label everything and translate it to Navajo — like a notebook is ‘bik’ina’ adzooí’ — so I stick that on the kids’ notebooks and they learn what that object is,” Chief-Lee said. “And even in the kitchen — the refrigerator, freezer, cupboards, coffee maker…”

Visits with grandparents, aunts and uncles who are fluent in Navajo is always a plus, Chief-Lee said, but if there aren’t any living relatives, consider visiting a nursing home.

Cody recommends the Silly Billy Diné flashcards.

Shimá Storytelling also has a Monster Slayer Library program, where they partner with Salinas Bookshelves and San Juan School District Heritage Language Resource Center to deliver free Navajo books to children. For those interested, contact First Things First community engagement coordinator Marlo McCabe at mmccabe@firstthingsfirst.org.

Learn more about Shimá Storytelling and see upcoming events on their Facebook page, bit.ly/3SRnwRw. On Feb. 21, Deoné Newell will be a guest speaker.