Native American Basketball Invitational partners with Grand Canyon University

PHOENIX — After 20 years of utilizing multiple indoor basketball courts across the city of Phoenix, the Native American Basketball Invitational (NABI) has partnered with Grand Canyon University (GCU) to utilize GCU’s 13 courts to meet NABI’s growth.

“This new partnership is a great opportunity for NABI and the exciting place we find ourselves,” NABI President GinaMarie Scarpa said. “Over the years we were constantly trying to secure courts to meet our tremendous growth. Staying in the central Phoenix area is also very important to NABI and the youth we serve, as the exciting city of Phoenix offers so much to our youth athletes who travel from remote reservations all over the U.S., Canada and as far away as New Zealand. Add our 20-year partnership with Footprint Center, where the NABI Championship games are held, and our commitment to providing higher educational programs and opportunities during NABI week; GCU is a perfect fit for NABI.”

In 2023, NABI had a record breaking 144 teams, representing over 150 Tribal Nations. NABI is preparing for 160 teams (ages 14-19) to participate in this summers’ tournament, bringing over 1600 athletes and 400 games to the GCU campus.

“NABI is one of the fastest growing basketball tournaments in the country and has rapidly expanded its footprint here in the Valley,” Grand Canyon President Brian Mueller said. “As one of the fastest growing universities in the country, we are proud to embrace them as part of the GCU family.”

NABI will take place July 22-27, 2024, in Phoenix. NABI week will feature a team meet and greet kickoff party, college and career fair, youth educational summit, and conclude with the live-televised final four and championship games, taking place July 27 at Footprint Center.

For more information visit NABINation.com