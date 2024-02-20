Kayenta Township clean-up week initiatives take center stage
Originally Published: February 20, 2024 7:10 a.m.
The Kayenta Township Public Works Department started spring cleaning with some brush clearing. They have scheduled to hit several areas throughout Kayenta in the next couple of weeks as well as road improvement with the old millings. This is part of the “Keep Kayenta Beautiful” campaign that coincides with Earth Week in April. (Photos/Kayenta Township)
Most Read
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: