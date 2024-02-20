Inspired by royalty: KUSD students meet former Miss Navajos

Several former Miss Navajo holders attended The Day with Miss Navajo Feb. 12. These include: Radmilla Cody, 1997-98, Valentina Clitso, 2022-23, Jonathea Tso-Crank, 2007-08, Crystal Littleben, 2017-18, Sophie Shorty, 1988-89. (Photo/KUSD Cultural Center)

More Miss Navajos included Rosita Holiday, 1976-77, Genevieve Salt, 1971-72, Sophie Shorty, 1988-89, Shirley Paulson,1983-84, Marla Billey, 2003-04. Joining them was KUSD School Board Member Joseph Bia, Jr. (Photo/KUSD Cultural Center)