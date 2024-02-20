HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center fundraiser showcases local artisans

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — A former recipient of services from the HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center (HSAPC) proposed the idea of providing a venue for local artists to exhibit and sell their crafts.

On Feb. 2, HSAPC staff and volunteers united to organize a Craft and Food Fundraiser in Kykotsmovi. The event aimed to enhance sales opportunities for Hopi artists and generate funds for HSAPC’s general operations through artist booth fees and the sale of food and beverages.

Recently marking its 20th anniversary, the HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center, a project of The Hopi Foundation, has been serving the Hopi community since opening in November 2003. With four mentors available, the program assists individuals on the Hopi reservation seeking help with substance abuse and/or mentoring services. These mentors work with individuals, families, or groups affected by alcoholism/addiction, guiding their development through moral strengthening, traditional values, and community reintegration.

The craft fundraiser aligns with HSAPC’s mission by providing a platform for Hopi artisans to exhibit and sell their handcrafted cultural items. This initiative not only aids in their financial sustainability but also reinforces their cultural heritage. Despite weather challenges, the Prevention Center successfully hosted four local artists and plans to organize another event later this year with increased community involvement.

The fundraising efforts were highly successful, with HSAPC mentors and volunteers working diligently to fulfill food orders and meet local demands. The themed menu featured “Recovery Tacos,” “Recovery Burgers,” chocolate-covered strawberries, frybread and beverages. HSAPC raised $1,039 for its general operating expenses from food sales, booth fees, merchandise, and individual donations.

To learn more about HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention or support the mentors, please visit www.hopifoundation.org/hsapc or call (928) 734-0300.