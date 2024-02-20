Hopi High School boys basketball falls to Rancho Solano Prep at state first round

PHOENIX — The Hopi High School boys basketball team dropped a 70-40 loss to Rancho Solano Prep in the first round of the 2024 AIA boys basketball state championship last Feb. 16.

The matchups for the Bruin players were uneven. Several of the Mustangs were substantially taller than their Hopi counterparts, giving them a huge advantage in rebounding. The Ranch Solano players controlled the boards throughout the game. The Mustangs also had two players who consistently hit 3-pointers. At the end of the first quarter, Hopi trailed 27-8. The Mustangs extended their lead to 28 points by the half, and cruised to the 70-40 win handily.

The Bruins dominated their regular season, with an 11-1 2A North Region record, and were 16-2 overall. They were No. 1 in the regional standings, and were ranked 14th in the state heading into the tournament.