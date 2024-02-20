Cultural Demonstration Program: Duane Koyawena, Hopi acrylic painter Feb. 20-22

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — This week, the Cultural Demonstration Program presents Duane Koyawena, Hopi acrylic painter, on the South Rim.

Koyawena will be at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center Feb. 20-22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Duane states he is inspired by his father, Lloyd Koyawena, along with all Hopi artists before him.

“Today I do paintings on canvas along with other types of canvases such as shoes, skate decks, watercolors and murals. I’m also a curator for traveling exhibits,” he said.



His experiences, including overcoming past struggles with alcohol addiction, shape who he is as an artist, father, exhibit curator, motivational speaker and Mental Health Technician at Flagstaff Medical Center. His artwork has been showcased nationally, most recently at the Museum of Northern Arizona and the Center of Southwest Studies where he served as co-curator for the PIVOT Exhibit.

More information on the Cultural Demonstration Program can be found on the park’s website.